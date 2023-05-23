UBS Group AG Acquires 17,982 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 660.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $663.58 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.03 and a 12-month high of $694.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $566.99 and its 200 day moving average is $527.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

