UBS Group AG Acquires 22,815 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

GLPI opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

