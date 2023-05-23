UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.30% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLJP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 178,580 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000.

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

