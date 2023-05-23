UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.25% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WLKP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.