UBS Group AG Grows Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 270.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,171 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Exelixis worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $75,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 344.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,039. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

