UBS Group AG Grows Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 159.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of HF Sinclair worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

