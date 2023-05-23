UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 661.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Insider Activity

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,377. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.