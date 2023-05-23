UBS Group AG Has $10.04 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

