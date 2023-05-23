UBS Group AG Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 8,956.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,322,000 after buying an additional 266,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,399,307 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.14 and its 200 day moving average is $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

