UBS Group AG Has $10 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,131 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.47% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

