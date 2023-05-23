UBS Group AG Has $11.22 Million Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.28% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 428,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 229,540 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 59,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $980.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

