UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Rollins by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 53,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Rollins by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rollins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

