UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 49,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of F5 worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,308 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.