United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

