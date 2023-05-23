Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $197.85.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.