2,161 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

