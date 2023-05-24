649 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 10.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GHC stock opened at $583.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.03. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.80%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

