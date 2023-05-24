87,735 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,991,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

WDS stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.