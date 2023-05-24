Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.10

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 41038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.71% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

