Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of APD opened at $271.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,940,000 after buying an additional 104,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after buying an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

