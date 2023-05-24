Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038,598 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $87,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 175,064 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,383.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,886 shares of company stock worth $776,063 and sold 28,647 shares worth $2,159,036. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies



Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

