Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director G. Walmsley Graham Purchases 120,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of -0.94.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
