Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

