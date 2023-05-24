Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 16,800 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
