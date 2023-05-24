Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 16,800 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

