Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 273.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

