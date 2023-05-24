Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $88,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

COLD opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,483.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

