AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $19.13

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $20.14. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 15,809 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

