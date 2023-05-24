Anglo American (LON:AAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,275.67

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,275.67 ($28.30) and last traded at GBX 2,280 ($28.36), with a volume of 127621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,346 ($29.18).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.04) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.53) to GBX 3,400 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($40.42) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210 ($39.93).

Anglo American Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.61, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,537.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,997.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,661.02%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.01) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,495.93). In other news, insider Ian Tyler bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,831 ($35.21) per share, with a total value of £19,845.31 ($24,683.22). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £16,478.73 ($20,495.93). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,373 shares of company stock worth $3,660,312. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

