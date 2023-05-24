AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 52,193 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

