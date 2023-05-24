Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.