Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Marc Grandisson Sells 200,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.88. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.