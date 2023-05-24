Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) CEO Marc Grandisson Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGLN stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2844 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

