Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.55

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 1050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 90.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 256,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 121,947 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 16.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 539,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 75,577 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1,046.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,040,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 330.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,303,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

