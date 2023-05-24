argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $423.99

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $423.99 and last traded at $423.25, with a volume of 32473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.24.

argenx Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in argenx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $15,377,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in argenx by 4,901.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,396 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

