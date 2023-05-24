Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

