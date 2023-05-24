Arizona State Retirement System Buys 193 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

