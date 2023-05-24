Arizona State Retirement System Buys 463 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 14,375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $380,937,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,464 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,755,161 shares of company stock worth $762,233,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DV. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

NYSE DV opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

