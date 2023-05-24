Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $322,698.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,260,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,172,241.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $322,698.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,260,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,172,241.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,857 over the last 90 days. 46.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zeta Global Price Performance

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

ZETA stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 222.58% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.