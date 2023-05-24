Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Further Reading

