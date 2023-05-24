Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.91

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 1114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.
NTB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 166,895 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,059,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 132,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,044,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 104,131 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.
