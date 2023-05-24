Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Banner worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $20,165,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banner by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 203,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Banner news, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.02. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

