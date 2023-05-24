Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,800 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 903,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 653,627 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 937,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 527,513 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

FSM opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $994.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

