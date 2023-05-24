Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 823 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 138.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,619 shares of company stock worth $4,866,840. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

