Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $49,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5,731.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,233 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

