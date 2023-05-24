Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $50,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in HSBC during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.50) to GBX 671 ($8.35) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 880 ($10.95) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 730 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.