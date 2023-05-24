Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 14.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Logitech International Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

