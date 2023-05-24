Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $282.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.52 and its 200 day moving average is $273.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

