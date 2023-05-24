Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after buying an additional 237,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hibbett by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 448,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 112,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

