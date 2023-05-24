Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MATV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,798,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,097,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,788,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,662,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $950.93 million, a PE ratio of -101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -941.12%.

About Mativ

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.