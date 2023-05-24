Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) COO Nicholas Cumins Sells 28,000 Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

